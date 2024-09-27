After numerous delays the murder trial of Corrine Jackson will now only continue in 2025, nearly eight years after the death of her estranged girlfriend, Nadine Esterhuizen. The 18-year-old’s head was nearly severed by her killer in 2017 at a house in Mitchell’s Plain.

Jackson, who is currently out on R5000 bail, will enter the dock again at the Mitchell’s Plain Regional Court from January 28-30, when a state witness is set to take the stand again for cross examination by the defence. Linda Jones of the Mitchell’s Plain United Residents Association (MURA) Court Watch Brief and the Community Policing Forum say they are not happy with the latest postponement. Gruesome death: Nadine Esterhuizen was 18. Picture: supplied “I wish to express our dismay as this has caused much pain and trauma for the victims,” Jones says.

“The horrific way in which this human being was killed is beyond anything that the Mitchell’s Plain community has ever seen before. “People were outraged and yet today, there is still no justice. We ask for the Minister of Justice to intervene.” The State is set to prove that Jackson attempted to behead Nadine, who was stabbed over 20 times.

Private attorney Asghar Mia came on record as Jackson’s new legal counsel in May 2024. In 2017 during bail hearings, the investigating detective told the court that the attacker had left an open wound around Nadine’s neck, and had attempted to cut her head off. Jackson claimed she acted in self-defence. She was placed on suicide watch soon after her arrest.