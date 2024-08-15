Angry Manenberg mense are calling for the Anti-Gang Unit to be investigated after a vicious attack on a popular DJ who was beaten to a bloody pulp during a police raid. Shocked residents gathered at the home of Patrick Jutzen in Pecos Walk on Sunday where they vented their anger as SAPS’ Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) officers searched his home and destroyed his wendy house.

The Muslim Judicial Council of SA’s Moulana Sameeg Nordien says this followed an alleged tip-off about guns and drugs being held at the property but says despite finding no illegal items, officers assaulted the 36-year-old DJ who is known for volunteering his resources at thikrs and other community events. On the scene: Manenberg community upset with the AGU. Picture: screenshot Jutzen tells the Daily Voice that he was at home when cops arrived shortly after 4pm. He explains: “I live in a wendy house with my girlfriend but she went to a Women’s Day show. AGU came here with Metro Police and said they were searching for guns and drugs.

“I tried to say there is no such things in my house but they told me my p*** and I allowed them to search. “The Metro Police guys were very respectful and when they found nothing they said so, but AGU just started performing and attacking me.” He says he was thrown to the ground as officers kicked him in the face with their heavy duty boots.

They tied him up with cable ties and assaulted him, while breaking his cupboards and windows. He claims: “They tortured me for over an hour and broke anything they could find. “They kept interrogating me and just said they know there are guns and drugs but there was nothing and I don’t keep me busy with gang stuff, I do my events and come home to my girlfriend.

“The Metro Police saw what they were doing and said they didn’t want a part of it because they knew AGU was breaking the law. Then they left. I went to the hospital for my injuries and opened a criminal case against them.” Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirms a case has been opened. He reports: “The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.

“According to the complainant he was assaulted and items in the house was damaged when a raid took place at his premises. Manenberg police are investigating cases of assault common and malicious damage to property.” Nordien says the community is demanding an investigation. He adds: “So they can’t go after skollies but they can go after innocent people and beat him like that.