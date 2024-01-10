Cape Town - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Bongeka Bidi, a City of Cape Town official who was gunned down in cold blood in Strand on Monday. The 41-year-old woman from the Environmental Health Department was shot several times while she was parked in her silver Toyota Fortuner at the Strand municipal building.

According to police, a lone gunman walked up to her SUV just after 8am and fired several shots through the driver’s window. The suspect then drove off in a white Opel Astra waiting for him nearby. The horrific shooting sent shock waves through the Strand community and cops immediately started searching for the culprits.

Murdered: Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Bongeka Bidi, a City of Cape Town official who was gunned down in cold blood on Monday. Picture: Supplied. Less than 24 hours after the murder, police made a breakthrough yesterday as two men were arrested for the crime. Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk says excellent investigation work by the Provincial Serious and Violence Crimes Unit (Taxi Violence) led to the arrests of the two suspects aged 26 and 46. Van Wyk explains: “Several witness statements were obtained and a vehicle used by the suspect was identified.

“The vehicle was tested on the system and positively identified at a premises in Site C, Khayelitsha. “The vehicle was confiscated and booked in as an exhibit at Stikland.” Getaway: The white Opel Astra which was used as a getaway car was positively identified at a premises in Site C Khayelitsha. Picture: SAPS. The two men are expected to appear in the Strand Magistrate’s Court today on a charge of murder.

Bidi’s death comes just three months after her husband was shot and killed in Qumbu in the Eastern Cape in October 2023. According to a source, her husband was believed to have links with the taxi industry. Meanwhile, the City says that it is still unclear whether Bidi’s death is due to her work as a City official or related to taxi violence. The City statement reads: “This is a shocking cold-blooded murder and the City will provide every assistance to the police investigation.