Western Cape police are remaining toebek on any new developments into the disappearance of little Joshlin Smith as those accused of selling her return to court this week. The six-year-old disappeared without a trace on 18 February from her home in the Middelpos Informal Settlement in Saldanha Bay.

At the time, the Grade 1 learner at Diazville Primary School was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt and light blue denim shorts. She has a birthmark located on her left arm. Her disappearance has gripped the nation, as frantic searches continued from the early hours to late at night. Four locals, including Joshlin’s mother Kelly Smith and her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis, now face charges of trafficking in persons and kidnapping.

The duo, along with Steveno van Rhyn and an alleged sangoma named Phumza Sigaqa, have already appeared in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court last week in connection with the little girl’s disappearance. STILL MISSING: Six-year-old Joshlin Smith. Photo: SAPS Missing Joshlin Smith’s mother, Kelly, made her first court appearance in the Vredenburg Magistrates Court last Thursday morning. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers The accused applied for Legal Aid and the case was postponed to tomorrow for bail information. However, police are keeping their cards close to their chest as they continue their search for Joshlin.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirmed on Monday that the search for Joshlin continues indefinitely, saying: “Be advised that the case is regarded sub judice as four accused already appeared in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court last week in connection with the disappearance of Joshlin Smith, who is still missing.” Residents of the West Coast dorpie are also still going out on search parties nearly four weeks after Joshlin vanished. Councillor Vernon Vraagom says the community will continue to search as they are convinced that Joshlin might be somewhere in the informal settlement.

He adds: “Every day people are coming from Cape Town and the surrounding areas and we are searching for Joshlin. “Every day I wake up and put on my safety boots to go and search.” This is Saldanha where Joshlin stays. Picture: Patrick Louw Vraagom along with residents are hosting a silent protest throughout the week in front of the Saldanha Police Station, where two unnamed suspects are being held.

He says: “The police aren’t keeping us updated. We feel they should inform us about what happened to Joshlin and what the way forward is. “There are two [suspects] in protective custody and the community also feels that they should be questioned.” Police remained silent when asked about the two people that are allegedly in their custody.