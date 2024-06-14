Law reinforcements have been called in at an Elsies River high school to safeguard laaities amid an increase in gang violence in recent weeks. According to residents in Leonsdale, the shootings which led to the death of Lameez Dammas, 24, last week, have also resulted in school kids being targeted.

They say while most teens in Leonsdale attend Elswood High School, learners living in one particular area are being threatened. As the school is situated in the gang turf of the Terrible Josters, learners living in the Bad Boys turf are being affected. Ward councillor Franchesca Walker says parents raised their concerns and she applied to have two Law Enforcement officers placed at the school as part of the School Resource Officer program. “Many parents came to plead for an intervention because of the impact on the children. I reached out to the Western Cape Education Department for the officers and we got a response to say they will start at the school in the third term. The officers will not only help to safeguard the school and the learners but can provide back up resources when needed,” says Walker.