Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen has been angered by the release of two men implicated in a triple murder in Gugulethu. The suspects aged 26 and 36 were nabbed last Wednesday and were expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Instead they didn’t appear as their case was not enrolled. Allen blamed their release on “alleged SAPS inefficiency”, saying: “It is reported that there is insufficient evidence, the docket is incomplete and one of the alleged suspects was not brought to court on time to appear. “I view this as gross negligence and have written to the SAPS Provincial Commissioner to obtain verified information in this regard.”

Police set the record straight on Monday, with spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut saying: “The investigation into the triple murder on New Year’s day in Gugulethu and the attempted murder of another victim led to the arrest of a suspect on Saturday in Manenberg. “Bongani Philipps, 36, handed himself over to police after provincial serious and violent crime detectives tightened the net around him. “Philipps made his court appearance in Athlone [Monday] morning where he faced the murder and attempted murder charges against him, and he will remain in custody until his next court appearance on 15 January.