The dumping of bodies along Baden Powell Drive is continuing with the latest find made at Monwabisi Beach. Police say the unidentified man was discovered by beachgoers near the parking area of the popular resort on Wednesday.

The man was dressed in only shorts, and was covered in blood from various stab wounds. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms the incident. Twigg says: “Mitchells Plain police registered a murder case for investigation after the body of an unknown male was found along Baden Powell Drive, Tafelsig, on Wednesday morning at about 7.30am.

“Police members attended the crime scene where they found the victim with stab wounds to his body. “The circumstances surrounding the discovery are yet to be established and no suspects have been arrested.” Throughout last year, several bodies were found dumped along Baden Powell Drive in Macassar and nearby beaches.

On Saturday, 16 December 2023, two women, one of them half-naked, were discovered at Monwabisi Beach and in the area of the Wolfgat Nature Reserve. Western Cape CPF chairperson Francina Lukas tells Daily Voice that it is a great concern to start the new year on this note. He says: “The CPF is condemning incidents of crime and criminality which terrorise and traumatise innocent community members.

“We call on SAPS and all other Law enforcement agencies to get to the act with speed to get to the bottom of this.” Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen. Picture: Armand Hough The MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, urged more patrols along Baden Powell Drive. He says: “This latest discovery should serve as encouragement for greater and more visible patrols.