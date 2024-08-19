Social media was buzzing after videos of a police raid at the Cannabis Social Club and Barber in Kraaifontein went viral. Cops pounced on the joint in Windsor Park on Friday morning, looking for illegal guns but ended up confiscating dagga.

In three videos posted on Facebook by Angelica Main, cops can be seen inside the establishment explaining the firearm control act to the owner Timothy Duckitt, 33, who asks for their search warrant. Duckitt tells the cops he is waiting for his lawyer but says he won’t stop cops from searching for guns, as they will only find ganja for which he has a permit. The members of the Public Order Police go into the back of the premises, where a few males are chilling in the lounge, and find various containers containing marijuana.

While Timothy tries to light his bong he gets arrested and is escorted out. Social media users called cops out for targeting harmless mense. Marius Beets wrote: “It's easier to arrest stoners than the tikkoppe.”

Lorryn Currie asked why policemen “don't invest so much time and effort in finding the animals that are killing and raping our innocent woman and children.” Timothy’s wife, Angelica says she felt violated during the whole ordeal. “Like we in the cannabis community are soft targets. The members are all very very upset and this has affected them being able to come to the social club

“The police also didn't put any of what they took from us in police sealed bags, they just carried all our stuff out, and put it in Shoprite bags, and they also didn't give us a list of what they took.” Main says the club, which opened in Jnauary, has been closed while their lawyer handles the case. Lawyer Wilbre Fourie says his client went to the local police station a month ago to inform cops of the club and present their permit to cultivate cannabis for their own use.