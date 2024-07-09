The music stopped for nightclubs in the City centre as a multidisciplinary police operation took place over the weekend. Fourteen unregistered security guards were arrested, while the Home Affairs Department took four people into custody for expired documentation.

The City’s Safety and Security Mayco member Alderman JP Smith says the operation started on Friday and several major busts were made. Hitting the strip: The cops seized drugs. Picture: JP Smith “On Friday and Saturday a joint integrated multi-disciplinary operation conducted by SAPS WC-Anti-Gang Unit (AGU), City of Cape Town & Provincial Government with the mission to plan and execute operations with a targeted approach related to identified businesses that is food and liquor nightclubs, underworld figures of interest associated with the security industry, businesses operating with undocumented, unregistered, non compliance with PSIRA and other legislative directives that regulate the industries. “The operation resulted positively with visits to 35 nightclubs where the successes were recorded by the different role players: City’s Environmental Health issued fines to the value of ±R50 000, Private Security Industry Regulation Act (PSIRA) arrested 14 unregistered securities. Home Affairs Immigration Services arrested 4 persons with expired documentation.

“While the Western Cape Liquor Board issued 2 notices in non compliance to the liquor Act, 1 contrivances to the Liquor Act and 21 compliance to the liquor Act.” On Friday night, the team raided an identified premises in the City Centre, with several individuals fleeing. Their investigation led them to a house in Maitland and from there to a container located in Milnerton.