The South African Police Services (SAPS) in the Western Cape is putting up a moerse R100 000 reward for information about two suspects wanted in connection with the murder of an elderly woman in Kraaifontein last month. According to the Police Ministry, the monetary incentive is to encourage members of the public to report useful information, including the whereabouts of 29-year-old Siyabonga Kholakele and 32-year-old Yanele Mangweni.

Recounting the incident, police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said on Tuesday, August 20, at around 7.30pm, police received a call about a shooting incident in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein. “On arrival at the scene, officers discovered that a 64-year-old woman had been shot and fatally wounded on the corner of Maroela and Ntongabini street in Wallacedene,” he says. Pojie said preliminary information gathered revealed that two suspects, believed to be Kholakele and Mangweni, had approached the elderly woman under the pretence of buying meat from her.