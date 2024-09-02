Philippi East police have nabbed armed suspects fleeing a business robbery on Govan Mbeki Street on Saturday evening. Cops spotted the suspects’ vehicle and when they tried to stop it the suspects allegedly shot at police.

Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg says: “Police responded to a complainant of a business robbery in Govan Mbeki Street, Philippi East, on Saturday evening. “According to reports the members spotted the suspects’ vehicle and tried to stop it. The suspects shot at police in an attempt to evade arrest. “We can confirm that two adult males were arrested. One suspect was wounded during a shootout with police and is under hospital guard at a medical facility,” Twigg said.

The two suspects are facing charges of attack on police, attempted murder, and unlawful possession of a firearm. “The suspects will appear in the Athlone Magistrates’ court once they have been charged,” he said. In another incident members of the Delft Crime Prevention Unit arrested three suspects for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition on Sunday morning.