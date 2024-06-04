Three Cape Town metro cops seen in a video assaulting a taxi driver have been placed on administrative duties pending an investigation. This comes after the three City officials were captured on video moering and vloeking at a taxi driver in Lower Crossroads, Nyanga, on Thursday.

The driver, 47-year-old Amos Nkohla, said the officials - two men and a woman - followed him when he decided not to stop at Lower Crossroads due to skelms targeting taxi drivers. “One thing that the traffic officials or metro police don’t understand is that we are not safe because criminals rob us more, especially on those roads in Nyanga. “These officials noticed that I didn't stop at that section; they came and spoke to me. After that, I continued with my journey and overtook their vehicle at high speed. They became angry and asked why I was driving at high speed.

“They started to point their guns and assault me, asking for my driver's licence.They didn't even give me enough chances to look for that licence because they were swearing and beating me up,” Nkohla said. He says other taxi operators advised him to go and open the case of assault against the officials. Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi believe the City officials could have handled the matter better.

“Two weeks ago, there was also a video that was trending where one taxi driver was assaulted by traffic police. It has become the norm for us as taxi drivers to have members abused by officials. "Yes, driver’s licences do get lost in the sector we work in; however, I don't think it is the right thing to assault someone for breaking the law; if a driver breaks the law, take them to jail or issue a fine,” Sityebi said. Metro Police Department spokesperson Ruth Solomons says they are aware of the video, and confirms the three staff members have been placed on administrative duty.