The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has condemned the brutal killing of a Cape taxi driver, allegedly by police. According to Santaco, Luvuyo Vimba was allegedly beaten to death by members of the city's Metro Police and SAPS on Friday night, who had been responding to a complaint about an altercation.

Santaco spokesperson Makhosandile Tumana says: “As Santaco Western Province, we condemn the police brutality against our driver Luvuyo Vimba from Central Unit Taxi Association. “A video of a driver being brutally attacked by the police and law enforcement agencies has been circulating. “This reflects the reality faced by our drivers on our roads in the western province on a daily basis.

“So for that reason we call upon the minister of police, national minister of transport and national commissioner to intervene in this regard because this kind of treatment is not the first instance. “The killing of Vimba follows numerous previous incidents. It is very sad that he was seen being brutally beaten by the police until his death in the hands of our own law enforcement. "This kind of behaviour is unjust; we demand that the police officers seen in the video be brought to justice.“

Murdered: Luvuyo Vimba. Picture: supplied Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the incident and said it’s now the subject of an investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID). IPID’s Phaladi Shuping confirmed they are on the case, but added that a scene reconstruction would be necessary, as “the deceased died days after the incident in hospital”. The City’s Law Enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason, confirmed that cops had requested Law Enforcement support in Strand Street in the Cape Town CBD at approximately 7pm on Friday.

Dyason says: “A shot had been heard, and SAPS officers had identified a suspect. However, based on information at our disposal, bystanders and taxi drivers tried to run interference. “Law Enforcement officers provided tactical cover to the SAPS officers. “The suspect was taken to the nearby railway police station and Law Enforcement officers remained on scene there for approximately an hour, before departing.”