Bothasig sounded like the wild wild west on Wednesday afternoon as cops shot and killed three alleged extortionists during a shootout. Police say a gang of seven people had been extorting money from shop owners in Du Noon and cops were alerted.

Police spokesman Colonel Andrè Traut says: “The swift response of members of the Provincial Operational Command Centre’s Combat Team resulted in the arrest of four suspected extortionists who sustained gunshot wounds during an exchange of gunfire this afternoon (Wednesday) at about 14:00 in Bothasig. GRISLY: Body of one of the suspects. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. “During the incident three other suspects were fatally wounded. “The Combat Team reacted on information that seven occupants of a minibus taxi were extorting money from shop owners in Du Noon and upon reacting on the intelligence, the suspects were spotted fleeing the area.

“During a pursuit in Bosmansdam Road, the suspects opened fire at two police vehicles with an assault rifle. Police retaliated and managed to bring the vehicle to a halt on the corners of Bosmansdam and Wylands Roads. “The assault rifle, a 9mm pistol, an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as the minibus taxi were confiscated.” Traut says while the injured suspects are being treated in hospital under police guard, detectives are pursuing leads to prepare the charges against the suspects.