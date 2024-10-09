Authorities are urging a man who was filmed being pistol whipped by a police officer to come forward and open a case. The video, where cops can be seen fighting with the public, has been published on social media.

The three minute video that was recorded in Eersteriver over the weekend, shows a group of people in a bekgeveg with several cops. At the start of the video a man and woman can be heard vloeking the cops, calling them n**iers and telling them their ma se p**s. The cops can be heard telling the crowd that they will have to go to the police station, and the cop is seen spraying pepper spray as the crowd remains hostile.

Violent: Cops were attacked. Picture: screenshot Around two minutes into the video, a young man can be seen charging towards one of the cops swinging his arms and kicking. The cop takes out his gun and whips the man over the head. The man drops to the ground, bleeding from the head. Onlookers can be heard screaming and a woman shouts “call 911” as the cop walks away.

It is understood that the victim did not yet open a case. Kleinvlei Community Policing Forum Chairperson Hubert Kent says he has no information about the altercation. Jan Joubert, spokesperson for Policing Oversight and Community Safety MEC Anroux Marais says: “The context of the confrontation is not clear either, and can only be ascertained if and once a charge is laid.