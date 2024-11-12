Cops have launched a manhunt for a brazen gunman who shot and killed two men, including a Chinese national. The deadly shooting took place just before 8pm on Friday at a tavern in Blankenberg Street in the Bellville Central Business District (CBD).

The 40-year-old Chinese man entered the establishment to use the toilet and was escorted by an 18-year-old bouncer. Minutes later, the man’s body was found with several gunshot wounds, according to police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk. “When the bouncer went inside the bathroom to switch the light on, he heard several gunshots outside the bathroom; he immediately came out to check what was going on, and he saw that the 40-year-old man was shot and was already on the floor bleeding.”

Van Wyk says the bouncer chased the shooter but was also gunned down. “He then ran after the suspect who shot the victim and also shouted for help. The 18-year-old chased after the suspect and the suspect took out a firearm and also shot him.” Both were declared dead on the scene by medical personnel, while cops are yet to make any arrests.

Van Wyk added: “The motive for this shooting incident forms part of the police investigation.” The Western Cape Provincial Community Police Forum Board says the incident is of great concern. Alarmed: CPF’s Rafique Foflonke. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers Spokesperson Rafique Foflonker has urged mense with information to come forward to help the authorities with their investigation.