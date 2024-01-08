The City of Cape Town made several arrests after discovering a fake booze distillery in Khayelitsha. Law enforcement officers cracked down on the illegal distillery on Friday night where people were allegedly manufacturing the nagemaakte dop, which was being sold in branded bottles.

Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason says officers were out on patrol when they came across the “business”. He explains: “On 5 January at approximately 10.50pm while on patrol, Law Enforcement LEAP officers in Harare, Khayelitsha spotted a silver Suzuki with two occupants on Oscar Mpetha Road, Kuyasa. “The vehicle seemed heavily loaded but had only two occupants which seemed odd and raised the suspicion of the officers.”

According to Dyason, after officers stopped and searched the vehicle they found eight 25-litre sealed canisters containing what they thought were chemicals. According to Dyason, after officers stopped and searched the vehicle they found eight 25-litre sealed canisters containing what they thought were chemicals. Picture: Supplied According to Dyason, after officers stopped and searched the vehicle they found eight 25-litre sealed canisters containing what they thought were chemicals. Picture: Supplied According to Dyason, after officers stopped and searched the vehicle they found eight 25-litre sealed canisters containing what they thought were chemicals. He adds: “The driver claimed it was water. The officers then took the vehicle to Harare SAPS and went with the two suspects to their residence.”

At the property, the officers discovered several bottles of various alcohol brands like Old Buck Gin, Gordon’s Gin, Jameson Whiskey and Smirnoff Vodka. The officers also found empty boxes of Gordon’s Gin bottles, bottle caps and stickers as well as 17 25-litre container chemicals. Nine large canvas bags of empty Old Buck and Gordon’s Gin 750ml bottles, Gordon’s Gin cardboard boxes and R2750 in cash were also discovered.