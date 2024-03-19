In light of a spate of shootings on the Cape Flats this past week, Western Cape police have bolstered deployments at identified hotspots. The additional deployments include members from the Anti-Gang Unit, Tactical Response Teams, Operation Lockdown II, Operation Restore and Public Order Police, who descended on identified locations on the Cape Flats from Sunday afternoon where they are executing search and seizures, stop and searches, roadblocks, raids and tracing operations.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie says the intervention follows a spike in murder and attempted murder cases in Mitchells Plain, Bishop Lavis, Philippi, Ravensmead and Elsies River. “With other law enforcement agencies such as the City of Cape Town’s Metro police, LEAP officials and scores of community volunteers, the SAPS is on high alert and determined to restore calm in the identified hotspots,” Pojie explains. “Recently, capacity at the provincial Anti-Gang Unit was enhanced by 47 members and an additional 100 members from Operation Lockdown II came from other provinces to assist in reducing serious violent crimes in Cape Town.”