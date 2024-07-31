The only surviving eyewitness to a Khayelitsha massacre has rejected police’s version of the statement he gave to detectives. Earlier this week, the teenage witness only identified as Mr Z testified that he followed the accused, Yanga “Bara” Nyalara and Wanda Tofile, as they allegedly went on a killing spree in Site B, in which 12 people were murdered and six wounded on 15 May 2021.

The witness, who was 15 at the time, told the court that he and two friends were at a house shop when they heard gunshots. They then decided to follow the group of “10-15 armed men”. Mr Z told the court on Monday that three of the men did not hide their faces and he recognised both the accused, as well as another man only known as Thulani. It’s believed that Thulani was never charged for the murders as he was gunned down shortly after this incident.

Mr Z’s two friends, also witnesses, have been killed. Under cross-examination, the young state witness confirmed that he gave a statement to the police in his mother’s presence at the Somerset West detective offices. He said it was read back to him and he signed each page after he was satisfied with its contents.

Nyalara’s lawyer read out the statement which had several parts redacted. In the first sentence, Mr Z stated that he was at a Somali shop in the Y-Section of Site B with his friends but could not remember the name of the shop. The witness pointed out the officers didn’t record his statement properly as he had mentioned the name of the spaza shop. He told the court that a male officer took the statement, excused himself to go to the toilet, and then a female officer took over.

The lawyer continued reading a excerpt where he stated he was outside the shop and saw a group of about 15 people coming from the Phase 1 side. But Mr Z said: “I never said I was outside, I was inside the shop. I explained to the police officer what he had written is not what I said and the police officer assured me that he would correct the statement. They told me they were in a hurry and will come back to me.” The defence attorney continued reading the statement, which said the witness saw two men, Bara and Thulani.

The witness rejected this also, saying he mentioned three names to the police officers. There was also a dispute about what he said Bara wore on the day. The statement mentioned that the accused was wearing a white top. Mr Z denied this, saying he never said anything about white“. According to his statement, Bara has a dark complexion with burn scars. But Mr Z dismissed this, saying that he told the police that the accused was coffee-coloured and had spots.