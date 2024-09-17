During an operation to crack down on unregistered liquor stores, police confiscated 201 litres of alcohol in the Garden Route District, Western Cape. This operation, which is part of ongoing high-density operations, resulted in the arrest of four suspects.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Christopher Spies said on Friday, September 13, members of the Oudtshoorn Crime Prevention Unit launched a sting operation at a property on Bontebok Avenue in Bridgeton, Oudtshoorn, to gather information about criminal activity. “The members seized 111 litres of liquor found on the premises. A 34-year-old woman was taken into custody on a charge of dealing in liquor without a licence,” Spies said. Later that day, the members carried out a search and seizure warrant at a house in Thabo Mbeki Square, Bongulethu, Oudtshoorn.

The team seized 22 bottles (750 ml) of beer. A 56-year-old man was arrested in relation to the discovery. He is charged with dealing in alcohol without a licence. In Dysselsdorp, police responded to a tip-off about illicit activity at a residence on Belelie Street on Friday, September 13. “The vigilant members confiscated 12 mandrax tablets, 31 bankies of dagga and five beer crates with 750ml bottles. Two occupants, aged 33 and 57, found on the premises, were arrested.