Copper skelms were busted by the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement Metal Theft Unit on Monday. The suspects were found in possession of 350 kg of copper cable.

The suspects were nabbed while transporting cables and other items belonging to the City of Cape Town, Telkom, and Transnet. At about 1.30pm, the unit conducted an operation in Plantation Road in Wetton in front of a scrap metal dealer’s premises. Law Enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason says while inspecting the vehicles conveying scrap, officers noticed a white vehicle heavily loaded and approaching the entrance of the scrapyard.

“The officers noticed a small section of a fire hydrant cover on the vehicle and immediately asked the driver and the occupants to unpack the vehicle. This led to the discovery of about 350 kg of copper cables that were cut up and burnt. “The copper cables were identified as the property of Transnet and Telkom. The value of the Transnet copper cables recovered is about R297,000, excluding the repair and replacement of the damaged infrastructure,” Dyason said. The items recovered were: 16 bull dog clips and 350kg cut pieces of catenary cable belonging to Transnet, two gulley grid frames and a fire hydrant belonging to the City of Cape Town, and 35kg burnt copper cable belonging to Telkom.