The training instructor who is accused of raping a student at the Philippi police academy has been released from jail on a warning. The police captain made his second appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

After a delayed bail application the officer was released. He was arrested on 21 April by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for allegedly raping a female trainee. IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said: “The 50-year-old police officer was arrested by IPID for alleged rape of a 30-year-old female trainee. The incident allegedly happened on 31 March, when the instructor called the trainee into his office at the Philippi Police Training Academy and allegedly raped her.”

The case was postponed to 26 June 2024 for further investigation. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the instructor called the woman to his office and she went, although she previously found excuses to avoid this. “It is alleged that the instructor locked the door once the complainant was inside, and raped her. She was allowed to leave after the alleged rape, but she did not report the incident immediately. She only reported the incident a few days later and the case was reported to IPID for investigations.”