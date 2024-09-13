A police officer from Surrey Estate could face animal cruelty charges after three skin-and-bone dogs were found chained in his backyard. In a statement released this week, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA said that they had confiscated three animals after obtaining a warrant from the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

SPCA spokesperson, Belinda Abraham, says they were alerted by concerned neighbours. “A police officer, sworn to uphold the law, has violated one of the most basic and compassionate protections in society — the humane treatment of animals. Despite multiple warnings issued by Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s Inspector Rowan Davids and a clear legal obligation under the Animals Protection Act, this individual chose continued neglect, resulting in three dogs being removed from his custody under a warrant issued by the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court,” she said. In safe hands: SPCA’s Rowan Davids with hond. Picture: supplied She says the officer was repeatedly warned to seek treatment for his emaciated male Boerboel and to remedy the cruel conditions under which the Boerboel and another dog on the property were kept – on static chains.

“Over a period of 12 days, the SPCA issued four warnings, giving the officer ample time to act. Unfortunately, he chose continued neglect of his animals and his legal and moral duty to care for them. “With no other recourse, Inspector Davids, accompanied by City of Cape Town Law Enforcement, executed the warrant and entered the property. There they found the emaciated male Boerboel chained at the back of the property, a free-roaming female Boerboel and a crossbreed dog chained at the front of the property.” Abraham says while it is not clear which cop shop the officer is stationed at.

Outraged: Belinda Abraham from SPCA. Picture: supplied “He lives in Surrey Estate but we don’t know which station he is employed at. We are in the process of compiling the docket. He will face charges for contraventions of the Animals Protection Act.” She says all three animals were removed and it was found that the male Boerboel, a breed that typically weighs around 55kg, was admitted to the SPCA’s animal hospital weighing a mere 30kg. “His road to recovery will be long, but he is in the capable hands of the SPCA’s veterinary team, as is the female Boerboel, who was diagnosed with a chronic ear infection on admission.