A new satellite police station is up and running in the notorious Browns Farm in Philippi. The station is located at Browns Farm Library and has been operational since Friday.

Browns Farm was identified as one of the crime hotspots in the Nyanga policing precinct. Dumisani Qwebe, secretary of the Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF), says locals have welcomed the new station with open arms. Forty staff members have been assigned to man the satellite police station.

“It is well secured and well-organised. There has been visibility in the community since the station was opened. “There used to be smash and grab on Sheffield Road and New Lisbon, now there's no traffic congestion because they are afraid of the high visibility of police,” Qwebe says. He says residents now won’t have to go all the way to Nyanga Police Station to certify documents or open cases.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut, says the satellite station will run under the auspices of Nyanga Saps. He says the official ceremonial opening is yet to be announced, and more information will be disclosed at a later stage. Last week, a group, led by Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, arrived in Philippi to commence crime prevention activities on Sheffield Road and New Lisbon.

Patekile explained: “We are here to sweep all forms of criminality, and this is not a once-off operation. It is intended to be an ongoing operation.” During the operation, under-aged amaphela drivers were ordered off the road, and stolen vehicles and illegal firearms were confiscated. Ward councillor, Melikhaya Gadeni says they’ve been fighting for the station.