The Western Cape High Court will issue a subpoena for the investigating officer in the murder trial of siblings Faith and Conray Adams to return to the stand before issuing a judgement. The decision by Judge Pam Andrews on Tuesday was welcomed by Vredenburg residents who believe murder-accused Derick Kalmeyer may be found not guilty as crucial evidence was missed in the trial.

The 28s gang member from Vredenburg, known as “Slang”, returned to court where he was expected to receive his judgement for the murders of the children who were stabbed to death on 1 May 2019. According to the State’s case, the 54-year-old suspect was in a relationship with the children’s mother, Frizaan, and allegedly got into a heated argument with her and a friend on the night of the murders. The two women allegedly fled the hokkie out of fear, leaving the siblings behind.

Conray adams Faith Washiela Adams. Picture: supplied During the trial, it was revealed that three-year-old Faith had been stabbed 19 times, while 18-month-old Conray was stabbed 14 times and had skull fractures, presumably caused by being flung through a glass window. Last week the legal teams submitted their final arguments as Kalmeyer’s lawyer, Advocate Bash Sibda, poked holes in the State’s case, stating that they had not proven “beyond a reasonable doubt” that his client was the killer.

2023-Bash Sibda Photographer Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Addressing the court Tuesday, Judge Andrews said after assessing the information before her, it was clear that the testimony of three witnesses would be essential in making a decision on whether or not Kalmeyer is guilty. She ordered that subpoenas be issued for the investigating officer along with two other men who were reportedly on the property on the night of the murders. She said: “This court has a legal duty to ensure that evidence is placed before it for a just decision.”

Sibda objected, arguing that the court’s decision should have been made at the closure of the defence’s case, and before arguments were submitted. The case was postponed to 23 February for the investigating officer to take the stand again. Speaking outside court, ouma Denise, 58, said she was happy with the decision.