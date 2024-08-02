A gunman who ambushed and killed a police officer during the national Covid lockdown in Nyanga has been sentenced to life in prison for the attack, which also left two other officers injured. Just over four years after the shooting which claimed the life of Constable Asanda Siyoko, 30, the Western Cape High Court has handed down a 51-year cumulative sentence to the accused, Aviwe Ndwanyana.

At the time, police revealed that Siyoko and her two colleagues came under attack while inspecting a Nyanga spaza shop trading after the 6pm Level 3 lockdown curfew. The trio were patrolling along Old Klipfontein Road and Moya Street in Old Crossroads when they noticed that the winkeltjie, called Nqwathi Cash Store, was still open after 10.30pm. Killed: Asanda Siyoko, 30. Picture: supplied As the three officers went inside the shop to shut it down, a gunman came from behind and opened fire.

Constable Siyoko was shot in the neck and rushed to hospital. Sadly, she passed away at Mitchells Plain District Hospital. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo said at the time: “They went in to investigate in terms of the Disaster Management Regulations when a man emerged from behind them and started shooting at the members.The constable was seriously wounded and later passed on.” Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi, says after the shooting a team comprising of the Hawks, Nyanga SAPS members and Crime Intelligence immediately launched a manhunt and Ndwanyana was subsequently arrested on 8 June 2020.

Constable Asanda Siyoko ragout He was remanded in custody until his sentencing this week. Ndwanyana was found guilty on 18 June 2024 and returned to court this week where he was sentenced to life in prison for murder, 15 years for attempted robbery, five years for possession of a firearm, five years for possession of ammunition and 18 months for the pointing of a firearm. The court ordered that sentences imposed will run concurrently.