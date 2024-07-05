A cop is accused of raping a woman he had partied with at knife point. Last week Friday, the victim, 35, and her male friend met up with the 31-year-old constable while looking to buy beers.

They ended up at the cop’s house, where he allegedly forced himself on the woman. The cop, stationed at Paarl police station, is expected to make his second appearance in court on Monday. Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping confirmed: “IPID has arrested a 31-year-old police officer stationed at Paarl Police Station for allegations of rape. The incident allegedly took place on 28 June 2024.

“It is alleged that the 35-year-old complainant and her male friend were looking for a place selling alcohol when they met the police officer at around 1am, and asked him for a place selling beer. Probing: IPID’s Shuping. Picture: screengrabbed from SABC News “They all went to a certain house where the police officer bought two beers, and asked the complainant and her male friend to come to his house. On arrival in the house, they drank the beers and the male friend later fell asleep on the couch. “The police officer allegedly assaulted the complainant, put a knife on her neck and raped her.

“She woke her male friend up when the police officer went to the bathroom and they left. “She reported the incident to the police and IPID took over the investigation after the suspect was identified as a police officer.” Shuping said the officer was arrested and he appeared in the Paarl Magistrate's Court. The case was postponed to 9 July 2024 for a formal bail application.

Policing the police: Case at Paarl Magistrate’s Court. Picture: supplied Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said police officers are entrusted with upholding the law and protecting the community, not violating people. Monakali says: “We stand in solidarity with the brave complainant who reported the crime and commend the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for their swift action in arresting the suspect and taking over the investigation. “The alleged assault and rape by a police officer is a gross abuse of power and highlights the urgent need for accountability within our law enforcement agencies.