A cop is expected to appear in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court for pouring boiling hot water on his wife. The victim was severely burned in the incident which occurred last Tuesday.

It is understood the detective sergeant is based at Claremont police station. A source said: “She was burned all over her body, after he threw water on her. She is still in hospital and can’t even speak. “The officer is still in jail; he is expected to make an appearance in court this morning (Thursday) for attempted murder.”

Independent Police Investigative Directorate Phaladi Shuping confirmed the incident. “IPID confirms that this incident was reported to the directorate and it is under investigation.” Philisa Abafazi Bethu founder Lucinda Evans said she was completely shocked and gutted that a police officer would perpetrate this worst kind of violence, against his own wife.

“Yet again we see that the behaviour of some police officers leaves much to be desired. I cannot understand an organisation as big as the South African Police Services, that doesn’t have compulsory supervision and debriefing and doing mental health checks with their staff members and we would see more of these kinds of behaviours. “Domestic violence within this organisation is something that we don’t speak a lot about, because the protection measures to protect the protectors are not in place. “Many of the members don’t want to go for mental health checks or psychosocial support, many have reported in the past that this goes on their record and is used as a measuring tool for some type of promotion that doesn’t happen.