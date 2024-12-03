A cop has been arrested after he allegedly raped a young woman who was in custody at Mfuleni police station. The 26-year-old woman had been arrested for kidnapping and attempted murder last Wednesday.

While in custody, the rape-accused Constable Siyabonga Mbane booked her out of the cell where she was being held with seven other women, after offering to assist her with her case. Instead, he allegedly raped her. Mbane was arrested and appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court yesterday. State prosecutor Litha Duka said the cop faced two rape charges.

Duka explains: “The first count occurred through her vagina and the second in her anus. This matter falls within Schedule 6. The State is opposed to the release of the accused out on bail. “The complainant was in custody for two counts of kidnapping and double attempted murder. “The accused requested to assist the complainant, with regards to her matter. According to the accused, the matter was of a serious nature.

“While she was in custody in the cells, it is alleged that she was booked out by the accused. “He took her to one of the offices to discuss the matter, and then brought her back to a different cell, it was empty. The accused requested to exchange contact numbers and the complainant refused to give the contact number. “While still discussing, the accused instructed the complainant to bend down, pushed her down and then undressed her, lifted her skirt up and pulled down her panties. He then penetrated her through the anus and then penetrated her vagina.”

Duka said the cop was interrupted by a colleague during the act, adding: “An officer intervened, he was not present at the time [of the rape]. The accused was disturbed. “The complainant didn’t want to report the matter, she was scared that the accused would still be on the premises. When he left she reported the matter during the cell visit. “He was the cell guard at the time. There’s also an indication that the accused has other cases, amongst other is an assault, which is domestic related.”

The case was postponed until 9 December for bail information. The victim has since been released on R1 000 bail for her own case. The victim’s emotional father, 61, said he had heard of her arrest and went to the station but was shocked when he learnt she’d been raped in the cells.

He says: “My daughter had a fight with someone, someone had stolen her phone and she went after the thieves and then she was arrested. “I still want to hear the real story about the rape but I am devastated that she was violated. He pretended to help and ended up raping her. “I want the court to keep him inside jail because I don’t know what I could do to him. We want the law to take its course.”

Provincial police commissioner Thembisile Patekile said the officer has been suspended pending the outcome of the case. Upset: Commissioner Patekile. Picture: Phando Jikelo Patekile reports: “We can confirm there was a case reported in the early hours on Friday morning, where a detainee was raped by a cell guard. “It is very upsetting because that woman was under the police guard, and should have been safe.