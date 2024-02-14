Pensioners from Parow Valley and surrounding areas were treated to a lekker day splashing in the pool, thanks to their local councillor. The trip to the public pool on Monday was in honour of Betsy and Pieter Senekal, an elderly couple who were murdered in their Parow Valley home in November 2023.

Ward councillor Francesca Walker says the event was aimed to make the oues van jare feel special. Francesca says: “[It’s about] taking care of our seniors’ emotional well- being and just showing them that they are loved. It’s so lovely to see them laugh and play around. It was a lovely day.” Seniors from other areas such as Leonsdale and old-age homes like Huis Martina all joined in as they had the newly-renovated Parow Valley Swimming Pool to themselves.

Pensioners from Parow Valley and surrounding areas were treated to a lekker pool day, thanks to their local councillor. (2) pic supplied Francesca says: “Our seniors are our most precious asset in our lives. The main message is that children should appreciate their senior parents.” The oumas and oupas frolicked in the water and were treated to lekker boerewors by Francesca who played braai master for the day. The large group were also spoiled with a special gift, donated by various organisations. Francesca says as bonus, free swimming lessons will now be offered to the pensioners twice a week.