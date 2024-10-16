The unlicensed taxi driver who was behind the wheel of a taxi that caused the death of two little sisters will soon know his fate. Likhona Mgidi appeared briefly in Mitchells Plain Regional Court on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old was found guilty on two counts of culpable homicide last week, after he admitted to speeding and jumping a red robot, slamming the loaded Quantum taxi into the Opel Corsa carrying little Nurah, 2, and Nishaat Thomas, 6. The children were with their dad and the family was metres away from their home on the corner of Merrydale Avenue and Wespoort Drive in Portlands, Mitchells Plain, when the accident occurred. Tragic: Thomas family. Picture: supplied Mgidi has contested the allegation that he had stolen the taxi on the day of the incident.

But according to the taxi owner, Adam Mdeni, Mgidi was his gaartjie, and when he went to pee, Mgidi jumped behind the wheel and drove off with his taxi. Asked why he allowed Mgidi to drive his personal vehicle when he knew he didn’t have a licence, Mdeni said it was because “money needed to be made”. The case was postponed to Monday for closing arguments and for the court to deliver judgement on the possession of a stolen vehicle charge and driving without a licence charge.