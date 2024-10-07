Teachers unions and the Western Cape Education Department have joined forces to save jobs in the profession by converting contract appointments to permanent posts for qualifying staff. The agreement was reached at the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) between the WCED and the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) and National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa).

Education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond explains: “As a result of the ELRC settlement, the WCED will continue doing what it has already been doing to date, which is to convert contract staff appointments to permanent appointments if they qualify for conversion.” Hammond says since January, they have converted over 5 200 contract appointments to permanent jobs. “Conversions are considered when a nomination has been received from a principal.”

She says the department is currently working on 1 022 nominations that were received for consideration, while the settlement will not incur any additional costs. Both SADTU and Naptosa celebrated the settlement as a victory, stating it would bring stability to the education sector. The unions approached the ELRC after the WCED announced that it would not be renewing the contracts of 2 407 teachers in 2025 due to budget constraints, caused by a nationally negotiated wage agreement.

Naptosa Provincial Head Riedwaan Ahmed says the process of conversion of eligible contract educators will be finalised by no later than 15 November 2024. SADTU provincial secretary, Sibongile Kwazi, says had the union not challenged the interpretation and application of the appointment and conversion of temporary educators, they believe these contract teachers would have been the first casualties of the 2025 teacher cuts. “While this is a victory for the union and contract teachers in the province, there is an obligation on the contract teachers to ensure their schools upload to e-recruitment all the necessary documents to facilitate the conversion process as a matter of urgency.