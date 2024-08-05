Calls have been made to shine a light on the mental health of cops after an Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) officer died after shooting himself in his Mitchells Plain home on Thursday. Condolences have been pouring in for Sergeant Raoul Hugh Murray.

Portfolio Committee on Police chairperson Ian Cameron posted on his Facebook page the importance of mental health. “On Thursday, Sergeant Murray from the SAPS Anti-Gang unit in Cape Town took his own life. It is essential for us to do more to look after the mental health of police officers. It is heartbreaking to experience what feels like an increased number of suicides, among members that fight such a difficult fight for us as they wear the badge.” Murray had previously worked at Sea Point police station.

Sea Point City Improvement district chairperson Jacques Weber said: “I'm saddened to hear about the passing of Sergeant Murray, a former Sea Point Police officer. Sergeant Murray and I worked together when he joined Sea Point SAPS as a student. He was later promoted to constable before being transferred to the AGU. “From the day he arrived at Sea Point, he was a hard-working and dedicated member. Like many officers, he faced enormously stressful conditions daily, which ultimately led to mental health-related issues. “Many members of the public will never know what it is like to constantly live under attack and witness the brutality and barbaric crime scenes that our officers do. The SAPS must do more to assist their officers living with the effects of being in traumatic and stressful working conditions. My condolences to his family and friends.”