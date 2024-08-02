Non-profit organisation Lace Up For Change (LU4C) is equipping kids with integral skills such as computer science, believing that the early exposure to coding will make for better job opportunities. LU4C launched its ‘Kids Start Coding’ campaign at the Dietrich Moravian Primary School (DMPS), in Philippi, on Wednesday.

LU4C was founded by Faizel Jacobs in 2016. Jacobs said the program aims to equip children from socially disadvantaged communities with coding skills, opening doors to future job opportunities. Through their Boeber Run and school shoe project, tablet computers were supplied to Talfalah Primary School in Manenberg.

“Three years ago, LU4C, in collaboration with Syntell PTY Ltd, established the first of two computer labs at Dietrich Moravian Primary School (DMPS) in Philippi, followed by a second lab at Eastville Primary School in Mitchells Plain.” However he noted that the labs were not fully utilised due to a lack of computer skills. “To address this, LU4C introduced Computer Based Training Modules covering basic computer hardware, Windows, and Microsoft Office Suite. These labs have since become learning hubs for both students and the broader community,” Jacobs said.

Program facilitator Derrick Kaylor will be bringing 25 years of IT experience to the Kids Start Coding campaign. “It has always been my passion to ‘pay it forward’ by teaching our future generation to learn code. LU4C and I share a vision to encourage learning and growth through coding,” Kaylor said. Head of Department at DMPS Grant Pillay expressed excitement about the program’s potential impact.