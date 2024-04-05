The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) has lodged a police complaint against a South African currently serving in the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). The PSC lodged two criminal complaints against Benjamin Rattle at the Cape Town Central Police Station, on Thursday.

The PSC, which has been spearheading a large number of protests, solidarity campaigns and educational events throughout the country, called for Rattle’s conduct to be investigated based on regular Instagram posts, in which he boasts about serving in the IDF in the besieged Gaza Strip. The PSC said Rattle, believed to be a resident at both Hermanus and Kenilworth, is in contravention of the Implementation of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court Act, 2002 and the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act, 1998. Missin: PSC spokesperson Chikte in the CBD. Photographer: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers PSC spokesperson Usuf Chikte called the 2-hour-long process tedious, but was eventually told that an enquiry will be conducted and feedback will be given to the PSC.

“The PSC has been busy with this for over 10 years. They have on file more than 70 cases which we’ve submitted to the National Prosecuting Authority which has refused so far to prosecute… and we haven't been given a reason for that. They also refused thus far, to meet with us and this as you know undermines the whole judicial system,” Chikte said. Over 30 000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed and over 70 000 injured by the IDF since October 7, 2023. Pandor has on several occasions warned South Africans serving in the IDF that they would be arrested upon their return to the country.