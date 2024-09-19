The case against the teenager charged with the murder of 16-year-old Deveney Nel has been postponed for another month for further investigation. On Wednesday, the 17-year-old minor, who cannot be named due to him being a minor, again appeared in camera in the Caledon Magistrates Court.

Outside court, a petition was being signed and delivered to the court calling on bail to be denied and for the boy to be remanded to a juvenile detention centre instead of a place of safety. The suspect, who was known to Deveney, was arrested by detectives from the Serious Violent Crime Unit days after her bloody body was found in the storeroom of Hoërskool Overberg, where she was a grade 10 learner. Support: 1 428 people signed formal request on Wednesday. Picture: supplied It is believed he stabbed the petite girl to death, as her school hosted a sports day. The boy does not attend the same school.

Her mother later reported her missing when she failed to take her transport home back to Grabouw. One Billion Rising SA member and community activist Tania Bippert said they received over 1428 signatures. “We also asked that he receive a maximum sentence without parole.

“We also feel the parents of the accused should be held responsible because of a previous sexual offence case he has. “According to information this happened when he was 13. “We feel that they should have disclosed this to the school, but they didn't nor did they get him enrolled into a juvenile sexual offence programme.”