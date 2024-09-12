Najwa Dirk, the woman who masterminded the murder of music legend Taliep Petersen nearly 18 years ago, has been granted parole. But her freedom may be short lived as Taliep’s devastated family is considering appealing the decision.

It is understood that Najwa will have strict parole conditions, which the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said they will confirm in due course. Parole officials are also expected to host a Community Imbizo in Athlone soon to engage residents. Najwa is currently being held at Pollsmoor Prison, following a transfer from Worcester Female Prison in recent years.

Najwa faced the parole board on Wednesday after months of sessions with Taliep’s family, social workers, psychologists, psychiatrists, including reports from criminologists, as part of the Correctional Services Parole Board process to evaluate her emotional and mental state. Slain: Taliep Petersen. Picture: Rogan Ward While Taliep’s sister Maatoema Groenmeyer on Wednesday confirmed Najwa is being released, DCS spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said their offices have not yet received confirmation of the decision. Sharon Classen of the Athlone Community Policing Forum (CPF) confirmed they were briefed but could not divulge anything further.

Taliep’s daughters, Fatiema and A’eesha, his sister, Maatoema and her husband Naasief, brother Igshaan Petersen and Najwa’s family such as her son, Sulaiman Effendi have all been part of parole proceedings. Fatiema and A’eesha said they would not comment yet as they needed time to process the shocking news. Anger: Sister Maatoema. Picture: Leon Muller The daughters last week said they had forgiven Najwa, but said she needed psychological help.

The sisters said Najwa gave them closure during the Victim Offender Dialogue (VOD) in August when she admitted she had “partial involvement” in their father’s murder and that if she did not allow a “dodgy and dirty deal” to be brought to their home, none of it would have happened. However, an angry Maatoema was not as forgiving and told the Daily Voice that they would be seeking legal counsel to oppose the parole decision. She says: “We are disgusted and appalled at the decision of the parole board.

“If they say she is a flight risk, then why give her parole? “My brother Igshaan is not happy. He told the Chairperson, you’ve made your decision and I will appeal it. Where is the justice? “Even the criminologist and psychologist report found her to not be remorseful and still in denial, and that she was the mastermind and very manipulative.

“My brother did not get the justice he deserved, she [only] spent 16 years as a convicted prisoner.” Maatoema added that while Najwa will be placed under house arrest at her home in Athlone, she had been given another lifeline while Taliep’s children were robbed of a father. “She can come and live her life in her house and breathe, and my brother was brutally murdered.

“He was robbed of his life and he did not get to see his children grow up and become successful career persons. “He didn’t see them get married nor meet his grandchildren.” During the murder trial, Najwa pleaded not guilty, claiming robbers had invaded their Grasmere home in Athlone and shot and killed Taliep on December 16, 2006.