The City of Cape Town is calling on local comedians to join the People of Hope Comedy Competition, a brand-new addition to this year’s Festive Lights Switch-On event. On Tuesday morning, the local municipality announced the launch of its latest entertainment addition to its Festive Lights Switch-On event, saying that it would be turning up the lights, vibes and humour this year.

The Cape Town Festive Lights Switch-On event is an annual entertainment initiative hosted by the City, featuring various entertainment programmes accompanying the symbolic switching on Christmas lights in Adderley Street on the Grand Parade. This year, the event will be taking place on December 1, 2024, and while the lineup of artists is yet to be announced, the City’s Directorate for Safety and Security has begun building up excitement among Capetonians. The Directorate called on comedians of all ages to enter the competition and present hopeful humour to the stage with a unique take on the theme ‘People of Hope’ and stand a chance to win cash prizes of up to R10 000.

To enter, aspiring comedians must post a one-minute, family-friendly comedy video showcasing their hopeful humour on social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or X (formerly known as Twitter), tagging @CTFestiveLights and using the hashtags #PeopleOfHopeLaugh and #CTFestiveLights. All entries are to avoid political, religious, or offensive content and should focus on positive, original comedy content, according to the City. The deadline for entries is Friday, November 15, 2024. From there, ten comedians will be selected to go head-to-head at the V&A Waterfront on Saturday, November 23.

The competition will be judged by a panel of seasoned South African comedians, including Lunga Tshuka, Angel Campey, and Stuart Taylor. Commenting on the upcoming event, the Safety and Security mayco member JP Smith said that it was about more than just lights. He said: “It’s about celebrating Cape Town’s spirit. Humour brings people together, and I’m looking forward to seeing our talented locals on stage, reminding us why our city is so special.”