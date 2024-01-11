Residents at Kassia Court in Clarke Estate say their council flats are falling apart after a block of concrete fell from the third-storey staircase. Zarlene Carolissen who lives on the ground floor says: “Pieces of concrete have also fallen before, just not as big as this one.

“On Friday I was busy in the kitchen and my five- year-old daughter just went outside when I heard this loud bang. When I went to check, I saw this big block lying outside.” Crumbling stairs “It is school holidays and our children are playing outside. It could’ve been so much worse, because what if one of the children was hit on the head or got hurt? “I try to avoid the steps as well. I’ve lived here all my life after inheriting the flat after my grandmother passed, so I understand it’s old, but my house is a safety hazard with the electric wires hanging from the roof and I need to tie my back window with a rope to close it properly.”

Residents say council flats need better maintenance as they’ve become a hazard. Councillor Carl Pophaim, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements says following the latest incident, a team is currently carrying out urgent repairs at Kassia Court. Human Settlements Mayco Member, Carl Pophaim. Picture: Byron Lukas He explains: “The City continues to roll out its staircase repair and upgrade programme across the metro in phases, and our teams are urgently attending to all repairs which pose a safety risk to residents and tenants.”