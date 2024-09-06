Murder accused Colin Booysen is set to know his fate next week when the Bellville Regional Court is expected to hand down judgement on his bail application. Colin, who is the younger brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, returned to court this week where final arguments were heard.

The bail applications by Sillico Oliphant, Moegamat Faizel Abrahams have been rigorously opposed by the state as they stand accused of the murders of alleged leader of the Nice Time KidsMarwaan “Dinky” Desai, who was killed along with his henchman, Shameem Mohammed in June 2017, and Joburg gang boss Mark “Bin Laden” Groenewald. Victim: Marwaan “Dinky” Desai was killed. Picture: supplied The trio were busted alongside Herbert Zoutman, Prince Khumalo and John Edward Smith and together face over 20 charges for various crimes including murder, racketeering and smokkeling Mandrax worth R1.8 million During the explosive bail hearings, the state alleged that bad blood between Colin and his boeta resulted in the murders.

Initially investigators were probing both brothers but after they discovered Colin was allegedly separating his business from his older brother, they opted to investigate him separately. Dinky ragout Cops intercepted Colin’s communications from August 2015 to March 2018 and further claimed that Jerome excluding Colin from business dealings led to violent clashes in the Western Cape and Gauteng. The state alleges that Desai and Mohammed were allegedly tracked by Colin and that a tracking device had been placed on Desai’s white BMW X5 . And that Desai was killed as a result of a fist fight with Colin and a failed murder plot aimed at killing Colin.