A new route launched with much fanfare by Codeta has caused a stir in Atlantis. The celebration took place last Saturday but by Monday there was a war brewing between Codeta and rivals Cata, which had been solely operating in the area.

Cata’s spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi said: “We had been in the Atlantis region for many years and then we saw Codeta launch their association as if we weren’t there. “The worst part is that they didn’t call us into a meeting to make us understand what they were trying to do. “We are talking about people who don’t even have operating licences.”

Codeta’s spokesperson Makhosandile Tumana said they were approached by taxi operators in 2019. “We were approached by people who said they wanted to join Codeta in Atlantis. We asked about the other associations but they said they didn’t belong to Cata. “Then COVID-19 disturbed that process and they came back this year and we obliged and launched.

“We have tried to speak to the Cata leadership but they were not available so we will try to speak to them so we can avoid any fights.” Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith said last week their department received intel of a pending taxi conflict in the Atlantis area. “The Witsand Taxi Association, a member of Cata, currently holds operating licenses that allow for services on the route between Bellville, Saxonworld and Witsand, of Atlantis,” Smith explains.

“In Blaauwberg, other unregistered operators are seeking to operate unlawfully in the Atlantis area, a practice commonly referred to as "pirate taxis." He says the Blaauwberg rivals have recently joined CODETA, and established holdings within the Atlantis area. “Such operations are unlawful, as no Operating License can be granted for operating along a designated MyCiti bus route.