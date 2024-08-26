Teachers in the Western Cape were celebrated for their excellent work over the weekend. On Saturday, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) hosted its 24th Excellence in Teaching awards.

The event is held annually to celebrate teachers who go above and beyond the call of duty to serve the schooling community. Provincial MEC for Education David Maynier described 2024 as a very tough year for schools, considering the natural disasters and violent incidents that occurred in and around the school fraternity. Maynier says: “There has never been a time when it has been more important to recognise what our teachers have achieved, despite the hardships.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of the teachers of the Western Cape for everything that you do, every day, for the children of the Western Cape.” Derek Swart, 63, won the Kader Asmal Lifetime Achievement Award. The humble headmaster of Paarl Boys’ High School has been teaching for over 40 years and says he would do it again in a heartbeat.

The palie says: “This was like an early birthday present for me. It is good to know that the work I put in is being appreciated, though this is not about the limelight.” Swart who was braaing with his family yesterday says he only has the Good Lord to thank for his award. Swart says he always wanted to be a teacher.

He adds: “The dream started in Standard 6 [Grade 8]. I had teachers that I thought, no, I deserve better than this. Then I had teachers who really motivated me, to go out there. “That’s what I wanted to do - I did not just want to teach, I wanted to drive learners to be the best and show them the way to go.”

Top: Heather van Staden won for Excellence in Grade R Teaching. Picture: Nickay Teacher Heather van Staden received the Excellence in Grade R Teaching award. She is described as an energetic and motivated educator who fills her classroom and the community with her vibrant personality, knowledge, and skills. Van Staden lives by the motto: “Be the change you want to see in the world.”