As the holidays draw to a close, the City of Cape Town said it is pleased that the Waste Awareness Programme for the City’s beaches has been completed successfully. The theme of the programme, “The Ocean is Home”, aimed to instil a sense of responsibility and appreciation for our oceans, particularly among the younger generation.

Children were the primary focus of the programme, which featured a variety of activities such as beach volleyball and quizzes centred around proper waste management. These initiatives were designed not only for entertainment but also to educate the youth about the critical impact of litter on marine life. A highlight of the events was the City’s anti-litter mascot, Bingo, which added a touch of fun to the programme while playing a crucial role in reinforcing the message.

Beachgoers, especially children, were delighted by Bingo's antics. A highlight of the events was the City’s anti-litter mascot, Bingo, which not only added a touch of fun to the programme, but also played a crucial role in reinforcing the message. Picture: Supplied Camps Bay, St James, Muizenberg, Lagoon Beach, Big Bay, Blouberg, Strand and Hout Bay harbour were targeted. The Mayco Member for Urban Waste Management, Grant Twigg said: “It is essential for everyone to contribute to maintaining the cleanliness of our beaches.