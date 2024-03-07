Despite heavy rainfall in the Western Cape in recent days, dams supplying Cape Town decreased by 1.7% in the last week, to 71.7%. This time last year, dam levels were at 55.2%.

The City of Cape Town is urging the public to use water wisely as they reported that Cape Town’s average water use over the past week had been 986 million litres per day (MLD), which is higher than the current target. The target is to collectively use less than 950 MLD. However, the City noted that the risk of water restrictions is low, reports IOL. Water restrictions have not been in effect since 1 November 2020.

The rainfall recorded from 26 February to 3 March, as well as the cumulative rainfall for March, provides valuable insights into current rainfall patterns across various monitoring stations. Dams and resevoirs servicing the region have registered varied rainfall in the past week – Blackheath Upper, Brooklands, Newlands, Steenbras, Table Mountain (Woodhead), Theewaterskloof, Tygerberg, Voëlvlei, Wemmershoek, and Wynberg all reported no rainfall from last Monday to Sunday.

– Newlands recorded 4.5mm of rainfall on Sunday, contributing to a total of 4.5mm for the month of March. – Theewaterskloof reported 2.1mm of rainfall on Sunday, contributing to a total of 2.1mm for March. – Wynberg received 1.5mm of rainfall on Sunday, resulting in a total of 1.5mm for March.