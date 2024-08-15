The City of Cape Town said its Urban Waste Management By-law Enforcement Unit issued fines to the value of R4,334,100 during the 2023/24 financial year. It said the unit issued a total of 2,631 fines, and issued 1,280 compliance notices requiring offenders to meet legal requirements or face penalties.

Mayoral committee member for urban waste management, Alderman Grant Twigg said the unit conducted weekly blitz operations in the city’s central business district (CBD) areas which amounted to 55 special operations over the year. The by-law enforcement team also collaborated on 50 joint operations with other departments, including Public Awareness, Compliance and Education, Cleansing, and Safety and Security, jointly cleaning areas where the homeless frequently overnight like Cape Town, Bellville and Wynberg CBDs, Twigg said. During the year, a total of 767 service requests (C3 notifications) were addressed, highlighting the issue of under-reported dumping.

“The City urges residents to increase their vigilance and reporting of illegal dumping in the coming year. With your assistance, the City can impose fines that deter illegal dumping, protecting our communities' health and encouraging proper disposal at designated drop-offs or landfills,” Twigg said. He said vehicles carrying a capacity of less than 1.5 tonnes can drop off up to three loads of rubble or other accepted waste types at the city’s network of drop-off sites daily, free of charge. Twigg said there was simply no excuse for illegal dumping. “Recent downpours have shown how dumping into rivers and canals can lead to flooding, endangering health and property. We’ve also seen a significant increase in litter washing up on our beaches, as waste dropped in Cape Town is carried out to the ocean. I appeal to communities living near rivers to help us eliminate these issues. Legal and safe disposal options are available,” Twigg said.

Illegal dumping can be reported on the City’s 24-hour toll-free number: 0800 110077. Residents are urged to include any information that can assist officers in proving guilt, such as photos of a vehicle involved, including the license plate. [email protected]