The City of Cape Town has urged residents to be vigilant at all times and to report scammers posing as electricity officials to the City and the South African Police Services (SAPS). This comes after scammers managed to gain entry into a home in Kenilworth claiming to work for the City and stole items from the home.

Mayoral committee member for energy, Beverley van Reenen said employees and contractors who carry out work in homes are required to carry a legitimate City-issued identification card and carry a notification or reference number for the specific house they’re visiting. “It is important to remember when residents apply for a rates rebate that electricity meters, plugs, and light bulbs in your home do not need to be checked by the City as part of the application process,” Van Reenen said. “This week, we were alerted to an incident in Kenilworth where scammers convinced a resident that they needed to check plugs, lights, and the electricity meter as part of a City rates rebate application,” she said.

“Once the scammer gained access to the resident’s home, they stole personal items. The City will provide assistance to the police investigation.” Van Reenen has urged residents to call on those working at homes to provide the reference number or City-issued identification, if this cannot be produced, do not allow the individuals into your home. “If you are unsure about any City official visiting your home, please do not hesitate before making contact with the City’s Call Centre to verify. Residents can call the City’s Call Centre on 086-010-3089 to confirm whether work is being carried out in their area and to verify the reference number prior to giving them access to your property,” van Reenen said.

How can you verify if individuals are legit? – Phone the Call Centre on 086-010-3089 to confirm whether work is being carried out in their area. – Inform the official entry will only be allowed once the Call Centre has verified their identity. Quick tips for residents: – Plugs, light bulbs, and electricity meters do not need not be checked when applying for a rates rebate.

– Only buy legitimate electricity units at the correct price per unit. – You may only qualify for pensioner support if you have applied by filling in a form. – Always verify the notification or reference number when an official visits your home.

– Check the official’s City-issued identification card. – The ID card must display the City logo, the name, and surname of the staff member or mandated contractor, and must contain an embedded photo of the staff member or mandated contractor. – If unsure, call the City’s Call Centre on 086-010-3089.