The City of Cape Town is beefing up security at the Salt River Town Hall after several break-ins and vandalism, which led to the suspension of activities at the venue. Damages caused at the facility include the doors, windows, ceiling, plumbing (taps and pipe work), the microwave, cleaning materials, and the kitchen stove.

Ward 57 councillor Yusuf Mohamed says they have had to suspend all activities and bookings at Salt River Hall. He says they have now placed security guards at the building in the hopes of deterring the skelms. Yusuf says: “If you have any information that can lead to the arrest of those responsible, please contact 021 480 7700 or my office directly. We will endeavour to do the necessary repairs and hope to have this facility available to the community once again.” The City’s Recreation and Parks Department says the internal maintenance team has put temporary measures in place while plans are under way for plumbing and building tenders to address the damages caused.

A statement released by the City reads: “Additional plans were also put in place to increase security. There are currently day and night security officials stationed on site. The department can, however, not confirm the total costs of the damages as an assessment still needs to be completed.” The City says operations have resumed at City Hall for public use and can be booked via the relevant office. In 2020, the Salt River Heritage Society put up a petition nominating the Salt River Town Hall along with Salt River Market to be declared provincial heritage sites in terms of Section 27 of the SA Heritage Act 25 of 1999, saying this area has a significant historical value.