The Western Cape Government and the City of Cape Town has announced a “double up” trial deployment of LEAP officers to areas battling with rampant violence. Over 1 000 Law Enforcement Action Plan (LEAP) officers have been trained and deployed in Cape Town.

The WCG and the City said this was done as a “force multiplier” to the South African Police Service (SAPS) due continued failure by the national government to perform its constitutional duty. Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Anroux Marais said the reality was that SAPS in the Western Cape were understaffed and underfunded. “In March 2024 we had 16 424 SAPS officers deployed to our province with 1 757 vacancies, but actually what we need is to dramatically increase SAPS policing numbers by the thousands to make a real difference on our streets and in our communities.”

The newly deployed LEAP officers will focus on combatting organised crime and extortion syndicates in six precincts. This comes following a trial in Delft in 2023, and which had been guided by the following factors: murder statistics, operational imperatives, and the past 12 quarterly crime stats releases. The redeployment strategy is expected to be assessed and revised after six months.