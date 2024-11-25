The City of Cape Town has offered a R100 000 reward to find and prosecute those responsible for the murder of a 14-year-old boy who was gunned down last Tuesday while walking to school. Grantham Jahmiel van Reenen from Elsies River was a Grade 8 learner at Ravensmead High School.

Police said two other teens, aged 15 and 17, were also injured during the shooting incident. The mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith said they visited the family on Thursday evening to convey condolences. “Grantham was not involved with gangs and had no interest. He was a carefree, smart young boy, who had just started high school. He had great aspirations and had his whole life before him. In an instant, his life was ended. He was not caught in the crossfire. He was purposefully targeted,” Smith said.

He said this crime cannot be allowed and said a reward is being offered. “With our SAPS detectives already stretched thin as they battle daily gang violence, we are making our internal Investigative resources directly available, to track down these killers. “More than this, we are offering a reward of up to R100,000, for any information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible. We cannot bring back the life of Grantham, or any of those victims that have lost their lives through the hands of gangs, but we must make sure those responsible are brought to justice,” Smith said.