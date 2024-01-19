Although the City of Cape Town saw a decrease in the number of assault cases reported during the festive season, there was a nearly 10 percent increase in domestic violence incidents, according to latest statistics. According to the statistics, there were 1 501 cases of assault reported in 2022, which slightly decreased in December 2023 to 1 217.

Domestic violence cases were 520 in 2022 and increased to 568 during December last year. Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says the Emergency Communication Centre reported a drop in the number of assault incidents reported, but there was a near 10 percent increase in domestic violence incidents. Smith says: “Sadly, there are many among us who are not safe in their own homes. Unfortunately, enforcement services can only act when these matters are reported, and I fear that the reported incidents paint an incomplete picture of the true state of affairs.”

Ian Cameron of Action Society said he was not surprised by the increase in domestic violence over December. Cameron explains: “Usually, over the festive season or holiday time period, domestic cases do increase. It was the same in the Covid period. We saw major increases during the hard lockdown, too. So a lot of other crimes decreased, but those that happened between the walls of the confines of a home generally increased.” However, Cameron says the classification of the two emergencies raises questions.